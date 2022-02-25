Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $67.38 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

