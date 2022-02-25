Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 24,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 55,866 shares of company stock worth $132,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.23. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

About FlexShopper (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

