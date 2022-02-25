Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 103,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 466,575 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

