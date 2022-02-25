Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

