Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 20,756 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

