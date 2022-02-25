26,662 Shares in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IINN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

