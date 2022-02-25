72,383 Shares in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 78.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,726 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

MTNB stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

