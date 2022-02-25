Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

