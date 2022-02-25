Toroso Investments LLC Buys 552 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 559,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

