Toroso Investments LLC Sells 8,820 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $870.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.29. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile (Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.