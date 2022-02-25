Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

