Toroso Investments LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

