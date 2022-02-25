Toroso Investments LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

