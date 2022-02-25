UBS Group AG Purchases 80,334 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $37,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.