UBS Group AG Purchases 77,878 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $39,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $138.21 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $138.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.65. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

