Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $14,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

