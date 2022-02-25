Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUFRY shares. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Dufry has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

