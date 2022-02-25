Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.92.

Shares of FND opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

