Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

LMND stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

