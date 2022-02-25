HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

