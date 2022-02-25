iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Raised by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,962 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,724,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.