Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to “Hold”

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRTT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 932,612 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,166,000. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 226,444 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.