Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to “Hold”

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRTT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.
Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.