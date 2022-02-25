Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

FYBR opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $194,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $149,654,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $144,512,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $141,487,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.