Citigroup Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $65.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CSGP stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

