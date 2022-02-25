eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.83.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

