eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.83.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.