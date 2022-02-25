Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $3.75

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.52. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth about $513,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

