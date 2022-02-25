Vestcor Inc Sells 126 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of MHK opened at $139.21 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.02 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

