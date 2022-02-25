Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,098 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

