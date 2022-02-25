HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $734.87 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $838.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

