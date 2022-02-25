Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 174,772 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1,101.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,772 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 153.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

