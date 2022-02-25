iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $109.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

