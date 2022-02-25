ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,286.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,286.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,260.54 or 1.00028516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00064815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00308586 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

