Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.35.

Shares of KR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

