Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

