LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $13.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $121.40 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.