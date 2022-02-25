First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First US Bancshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.