DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5,454.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $13,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

