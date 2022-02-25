Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $41,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

DRE opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

