UBS Group AG Has $42.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $42,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

