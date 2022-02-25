UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $44,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 591,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 161.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

