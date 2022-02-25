United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $789,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DTE Energy by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after buying an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

