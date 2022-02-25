United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

