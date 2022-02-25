Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,167,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of CNI opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

