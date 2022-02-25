United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.