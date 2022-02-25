United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,220 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

