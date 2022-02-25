Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

