Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,750.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,732.88.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,295.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,445.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,373.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.