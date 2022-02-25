Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,255,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.