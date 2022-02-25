GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GTYH opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. GTY Technology has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $247.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GTY Technology by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 168,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

