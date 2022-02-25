Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.45.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $246.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.